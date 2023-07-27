NEWS

What I Said When Somebody Asked Me How Do You Get Things Done So Cheaply In This Commission?- Bishop David Oyedepo

The General Overseer of Living Faith Chapel a.k.a Winners Bishop David Oyedepo on a live-streamed video shared a message with the public.

While speaking in a Midweek Communion Service, the cleric reportedly stated that “In God’s agenda obedience is top on the list for a profitable walk with God. To obey is better than sacrifice, to hearken than the fat of rams. Speaking further he said “Grace for obedience is one of the great graces of life because in obedience lies the fulfillment of all of God’s purpose in our lives. Christ was obedient unto death even the death on the Cross.

Speaking further he said “Somebody Asked Me, How Do You Get Things Done So Cheaply In This Commission? We do nothing except his commandment. We align with his commandment in season and out of season and when that happens, he steps in. Grace to be remain delightsomely obedient all my life as you pass instructions to me in my private studies, prayers, listen to teachings and read materials, grant it to me tonight.

