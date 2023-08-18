What I Said After I Saw My Picture When I Was 3 Or 4yrs Old With Hands In The Pocket-Paul Enenche.

The Founder and Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre Pastor Dr. Paul Enenche in a live-streamed video shared their message with the public.

While speaking on “LIGHT FROM HEAVEN” || UK Glory Conference 2023 || Leeds, England United Kingdom || Day one – Part B, the cleric reportedly stated that “The other day, I saw my little boy picture, I was like 3 or 4 years old, with hands in the pocket and I looked at this picture and I said, nobody knew when this boy was this age that his life would amount to anything. I looked at that picture and it made me to think so much. The agemates of that boy, the father, the mother, the siblings, nobody knew. We were very far from God, we had no link, just straying.

Speaking further he said “Suddenly after, the light came, that small boy was the sickliest child of the mother, convulsing all the time, with all manner of symptoms. I looked at the face of that boy, I almost told him “sorry, the devil troubled you so much at this age”, but today, there was an interruption. It’s with that in mind that I say that you don’t even have an idea of what is possible with your life after tonight. There may be somebody watching online right now, you don’t have an idea what God is about to do in your life but. I am here to announce to you today that somebody whose life will make history is seated here, right now in Jesus name.

