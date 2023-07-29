What I Said After I Got Burnt By The Silencer Of My Car When I Went Under The Car To Fix It-Oyedepo.

The General Overseer of Living Faith Chapel a.k.a Winners Bishop David Oyedepo on a live-streamed video shared a message with the public.

While speaking On WE OWE GOD THANKS AT CGMI MEGACON 2023 || Day 6, Morning Session, the cleric reportedly stated that “We were going to Kaduna one time and my car broke down. It used to break down! Because it was its silencer that came out, I went under to see if I could get something to tie it then my hand touched the hot silencer. The first thing that came was out of my mouth was “Thank you Jesus! I have Never ask God why on any issue! This is to tell you that our God is faithful.

Speaking further he said ” You can ask God questions but don’t question God. Don’t ever question God, it will drain your thanksgiving attitude! Don’t ever question God, He is always working in your favour and my favour whether we know it or not! He’s still working, He’s on duty. God said concerning David, ‘I’ve found my son David, with my holy oil have I anointed him. On this note, if You want the oil on your head to be fresh, Get out of the company of murmurers, get out of their company they will drain you completely. Why? Because Life in the Kingdom and in this side of Jordan they are not the same. If you cross over to Benin Republic today you will come under that constitution immediately, the Nigerian Police cannot arrest you there because you are off our territory.

Speaking lastly he said ” In the same vein, When you leave this natural kingdom to the Kingdom of God there are rules that guide it. Those that murmured in the Wilderness were destroyed, they were not assisted, the oil on them went dry so the enemy could afflict. The people complained and God heard it – It displeased God and He sent plagues into the camp.

