What I Meant When I Said That Peter Obi Is An Opportunist – Seun Kuti

Seun Kuti, the son of the legendary Nigerian music icon, Fela Kuti, has stated that he feels that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, will face some level of hostility even if he wins the coming election.

Seun Kuti went on to say that people were angered when he said that Peter Obi is an opportunist because they do not understand what he meant. Seun Kuti said that he believes that Obi is an opportunist because he saw an opportunity to run for the office of the president under the Labour Party and he jumped on the opportunity.

Seun Kuti maintained that opportunism works well in the business world, but it does not work in the political arena. Seun Kuti stated that when president Muhammadu Buhari became the head of state of Nigeria when he was in the military, he came in as an opportunist through coup and he ended up achieving nothing because he was an opportunist.

Seun Kuti went to to say that for someone to be a successful president, he has to go beyond opportunism by becoming part of a movement for many years before he can go into the race for president.

