What I Have Witnessed In The Last 4 To 8weeks Under BAT Is A Govt That's Unprepared To Rule -Sowore

Omoyele Sowore, a presidential candidate for the African Action Congress (AAC), expressed his opinion on Twitter about the current administration led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. According to Sowore, this administration is ill-equipped and unprepared to effectively govern the country. He made this statement in response to recent events happening in Nigeria.

Sowore emphasized that the decisions and policies implemented by President Tinubu’s administration have demonstrated a lack of readiness to rule or govern. He further stated that the past 4 to 8 weeks have revealed an unprepared government, based on his observations.

In summary, the AAC presidential aspirant, Omoyele Sowore, criticized President Tinubu’s administration, claiming that it lacks the necessary preparation and competence to effectively lead the country. Sowore made these remarks on his verified Twitter page in light of recent developments in Nigeria.

Recall that the administration, removed the fuel subsidy which is one of the major cause of the reason why there have been a great increase in the purchase of goods and services

