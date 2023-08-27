What I Did That Made Me Get 1st Class In University When I Got My Admission Letter In 1964″ -Pastor Kumuyi

In a live-streamed video (3:20:12) message, Pastor W.F. Kumuyi, the General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, shared an inspirational message with the public.

During a Saturday IMPACT Academy session, the cleric conveyed, “Believe it, it’s time for you to fly! Reflecting on my own journey, I became born again at 23. Nobody shared these insights that you hear every month. I wish someone had told me these things. However, on my own, I came to realize that ‘if you can dream it, you can do it.’ Suddenly, I sensed a dream within me, a divine gift. When God plants a dream in you, embrace it, believe it, confess it, pursue it, equip yourself for it, and you will succeed. Simply sitting idle won’t make your dream materialize; action is vital.”

Expanding on his point, he continued, “Upon gaining university admission the same year I was born again, I understood the need for a driving dream. I received my admission letter in June 1964, having been born again in April. During that time span, I reached out to someone in the Mathematics Department for year-one notes. From June to September, before resuming school, I diligently studied all the notes, absorbing content and taking notes.”

Kumuyi continuing his narrative, he added, “When classes commenced in September, I was already well-versed in the subjects the lecturer was teaching, thanks to my preparations between June and September. That preparation aligned with my dream, fostering unwavering focus. Achieving a first-class degree felt like an accomplishment beyond measure. Your turn to soar has arrived. Have faith in God, rely on His support. Remember Isaiah 41:10, ‘Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.'”

