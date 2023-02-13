NEWS

What I Did That Made Abacha Point Me Out Of Many People As Chairman Of Tincan Port In Lagos- Obi

The labor party presidential aspirant has explained how he was eventually made the chairman of Tincan port in Lagos by ex Military leader, Late General Sani Abacha

The revelation was made when the former governor of Anambra state was answering a series of questions during a presidential debate.

Peter obi, while speaking, explained how about one hundred of them had decided to visit the military leader but 70 of them opted out at the last minute

He said only 30 of them ended up meeting Abacha in Abuja after they told them they would be detained

He said after they got to his office, everyone was scared to face the military leader so they told him to speak

Peter Obi, after speaking, said Abacha told one of his ministers to make him the chairman of the Tincan Port in Lagos

In the viral video, he said ” under Abacha, we cleared goods faster than what we are doing today. We went to Abuja to see Abcaha. We were a hundred. They told us if we go, they will lock us up. But only 30 of us agreed to see him, so they told me to speak and when I started speaking, halfway, he banged his table and told One of his ministers that from today, make this boy, Chairman of Tinca and that was how I got involved in the port and when they finished, everyone was clapping for Abacha for clearing the port”

