What I Did After I Was Asked For Money For Caesarian Operation & I Didn’t Have It—Dr Olukoya

Dr Dk Olukoya, the founder and presiding General Overseer of Yaba based Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries has shared on his official Facebook page the video of a message he delivered at the midweek programme held at the international headquarters of the ministry. In the message titled, Crushing The Horn Of Destruction And Demotion, the cleric has revealed the presence of evil powers which he referred to as serpents and scorpions that are plaguing the life of people.

Also, to further buttress the message, the cleric had shared in his words, from 01:16:50 to 01:19:37 of the video of what he did after he was asked for money to be used for a Caesarian tion to be carried out on a woman who have been trying to give birth to a child for four days and he did not have it. As shared by the cleric, the people who came for the money were very disappointed but, he requested of them if he could visit the woman who was in labour in the hospital for prayers. According to the cleric, the people were first hesitant in that, what was needed was money for operation, not prayers.

However, they allowed him to visit the hospital to see the woman. According to the cleric, he got to the hospital and saw the woman in great agony and pain. As revealed by the cleric, he requested from the doctors attending to the woman if he could withdraw the woman from the hospital. They told him that, it is possible but, he must first sign an agreement that, he was the one who withdrew her against medical recommendations. As shared by the cleric, he signed the note jittering but summed up courage with his faith in God.

The cleric continued from 01:20:50 to 01:22:27 of the video that, he withdrew the woman from the hospital and brought her to the church for prayers. But, as they got to the church and started prayers, he noticed that a woman was among those who followed the woman from the hospital, and she was there also at the church, and she laid her hands on the head of the woman as she struggles to give birth. As shared by the cleric, she was the mother-in-law of the pregnant woman; he then ordered her to go back home. After a series of excuses, she left for the house.

As revealed by the cleric, right after about fine minutes that the mother-in-law left, the woman gave birth, successfully by herself in the church. As revealed by the cleric, when the power of darkness rises against a person and lays their hands on them, it would lead to problems that are influenced by the strongman.

Temperance (

)