What I did After I Boarded A Plane And An Obi And Asiwaju Supporter Was Sitting On My Left & Right

Former Nigerian senator representing Kaduna central, Senator Shehu Sani, on Wednesday released a statement via his twitter handle, where he revealed what he did the moment he boarded a plane and noticed that a supporter of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, was sitting on his left hand side, while a supporter of the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was sitting on his right hand side. He revealed that the moment he noticed this, he immediately initiated a conversation on Burna boy and Tems Grammy awards, so that they can land in peace.

Quoting the statement released by Senator Shehu Sani, he said, “I boarded a plane;on my left hand side was an Obi Supporter and on my right was an Asiwaju supporter.I immediately initiated a conversation on Burna boy and Tems Grammy awards, so that we can land In Peace”.

Below is the screenshot of the original statement released via his twitter; What do you have to say about this?

