What I Always Say Anytime I Give God My Money-Pastor Benny Hinn Reveals.

Pastor, Benny Hinn, is a noted evangelist, teacher, and author impacting the world with the life-saving and miracle-working messages of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

While speaking his verified Facebook account and visiting the video he shared, the cleric reportedly stated that “Giving to God is a proof of trust you have for him. Anytime I give God my money, I always says “Lord I trust you Because You Are my source.

Speaking further he said “This is to tell you that Giving is an important principle God instituted as a means of blessing His children and for His children to bless others. As born-again believers, we take on the very nature of Christ which includes giving. Our giving is supposed to be intrinsic in us by the new nature of Christ in our spirit.

Watch The Facebook Video Here.

For the sermon: Fast forward short clip Facebook Video From The Beginning.

Dyoungmon (

)