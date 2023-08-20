NEWS

What Husbands & Wives Must Know About Love—Dr Dk Olukoya Reveals

Dr Dk Olukoya, the founder and presiding General Overseer of Yaba based Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, in the video of a message, shared on his official Facebook page has reiterated the importance of believers to be well acquainted with the ability to love which would in turn help their relationships.

As revealed by the cleric, in his words of advice and exhortation to husbands and wives concerning love in their homes, from 02:12:00 to 02:12:35 of the video, he has revealed some of the things they must know about love thus; ” I am talking particularly to husbands and wives that, love copes with suffering, love endures pains, endures sorrows, and anger—love also endures selfish, critical and immature speaking against them”. As a believer, you must have perfect love.

The cleric in his words of exhortation to husbands and wives also stresses thus; you must have perfect love for each other and be ready to wait patiently for the other person, tolerance is expected in a marriage, which is a good way of showing love to each other.

