What helped APC In Rivers Is The Stupidity Of PDP, At The Centre Is The Spin Doctor, Wike-Tony Okocha

A former Chief of Staff in Rivers State and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Tony Okocha has stated that the stupidity of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state helped his party in the presidential election.

Tony Okocha, who is known for his outspokenness stated this yesterday while addressing newsmen in Abuja.

Recall that their was tussle between the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party and Nyesom Wike before the 2023 general elections, a development that resulted in Wike working against the presidential ambition of former Vice President and standard flagbearer of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the election.

Reacting, Tony Okocha, who had earlier insisted that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu should give Nyesom Wike a ministerial appointment said; “Neither Amaechi and his group nor Abe and his group worked for Tinubu. What helped us in Rivers State is the stupidity of PDP. At the centre of that is the spin doctor, Wike, former governor of my state. Since the inception of PDP in 1998, Rivers State has been a safe haven for PDP. It has won elections back to back. Even when we were in government, PDP still defeated us (in Rivers).”

He added; “Wike gave instructions to his PDP family because they had no candidate to vote for. Work with APC and it was me they were coming to work with because I was the arrowhead (of the APC).”

The recent statement by Tony Okocha which was shared by The Sun paper is currently generating a lot of reactions from many Nigerians on social media platforms.

Source – The Sun paper

