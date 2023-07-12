What Has Peter Obi Done As IPOB’s Sit-At-Home Paralyzes The Economy In South-East? —Omokri Reacts

Reno Omokri, a former Presidential aid to the former president Jonathan, a staunch supporter of the former PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has finally taken a stand concerning the lingering sit-at-home protest in the South-East by some groups of individuals as against the continued detention of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the former presidential adviser faulted the former Anambra governor and a Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for his silence as regards the matter.

According to him, “when some Arewa groups gave Igbos in Northern Nigeria a quit notice in 2017, Waziri Atiku Abubakar spoke up, condemned them, and intervened to get the notice withdrawn. Again, when there was a crisis in the Southwest over Amotekun, Tinubu spoke up and calmed the storm. However, Peter Obi has said nothing regarding IPOB’s sit-at-home crisis, which has paralyzed economic, social, and political life in the Southeast geopolitical zone. Nothing. Absolutely nothing!

He continued, the beatings of schoolchildren and married women by enforcers of the sit-at-home do not bother him. The shooting deaths of innocent Nigerians going about their lawful businesses by unknown gunmen does not warrant his intervention. Instead, as the security situation in the Southeast continues to degenerate, What does Peter Obi do? He issues congratulations to the Diana Award winners. If your father comes home and finds the family house on fire, should he be congratulating you on your exploits at school or finding ways to put out the fire? How can you ignore an emergency to focus on something else? Congratulations when your house is in flames! May God save Nigeria from such a ‘leader’!” he said.

