What Happens When A Politician Dies Before Or After His Election?

When a politician in Nigeria dies before an election, several potential outcomes can occur. The outcome will depend on the specific circumstances of the death and the rules and regulations in place for the particular election.

One possible outcome is that the political party of the deceased candidate will select a new candidate to replace them on the ballot. According to Section 33 of the Electoral Act, this can happen if the death occurs early enough in the election process and the party can find a suitable replacement candidate.

Another possible outcome is that the political party may decide not to replace the deceased candidate and instead run a campaign in their memory. This may occur if the death occurs close to the election and the party does not have enough time to find a replacement candidate.

In some cases, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) may cancel the election for that particular position and schedule a new election at a later date.

This can happen if the death of the candidate occurs close to the election and the INEC determines that it would not be fair to the other candidates or the electorate to proceed with the election without the deceased candidate.

According to Section 34(3) of the electoral act, if the death of the candidate occurs after the election but before the result of the election is announced, the INEC will give the party affected some days to produce another candidate.

This only applies to elections that are not gubernatorial or presidential. However, if it is a gubernatorial or presidential election, the running mate will replace the deceased principal.

If the death occurs after the candidate has been sworn in, the political party of the deceased candidate may select a replacement candidate or the running mate to fill the seat.

It is also worth mentioning that Nigeria’s political scene is complex and diverse, and the outcome of a politician’s death before an election can vary depending on the region or state.

