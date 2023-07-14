What Happens to Your Uterus (Womb) During Menstruation And Pregnancy?

Your womb, otherwise known as the uterus is a pear-shaped organ in the reproductive system of people assigned female at birth (AFAB). It’s where a fertilized egg implants during pregnancy and where your baby develops until birth. It’s also responsible for your menstrual cycle.

In this article, we are going to discuss things that happen to a woman’s uterus during menstruation and pregnancy. Keep on reading and explore new knowledge.

What happens to your uterus during menstruation?

During your menstrual cycle according to Clevelandclinic, the lining of your uterus goes through several changes. The lining (called the endometrial lining) gets thicker and rich with blood as you near ovulation (releasing an egg from the ovaries). If an egg is fertilized during that cycle, it implants into the lining of your uterus, and pregnancy begins.

Your endometrial lining sheds if pregnancy doesn’t happen (this is your period). This process repeats every menstrual cycle unless pregnancy occurs.

What happens to your uterus during pregnancy?

If conception (when the egg is fertilized by sperm) occurs during your menstrual cycle, the fertilized egg implants into your uterine lining. The fertilized egg (called a blastocyte) burrows into the endometrial lining of your uterus (implantation). This is when pregnancy officially begins, and you miss your menstrual period.

Your uterus grows and stretches like a balloon to accommodate your growing baby. It contracts during labor and delivery to help push your baby out of your genital. After about six weeks, your uterus returns to its pre-pregnancy size (although, it can be slightly larger and show signs of being stretched).

