What Happens To Unclean Spirits And Demons When God Visits A House – Pastor Paul Enenche Reveals

Dr. Pastor Paul Enenche, the founder and senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Center spoke to his members on “Call For Revival” at North America Revival Fire Conference – Day 2 (Evening Session) || Houston, Texas.

During his sermon, he revealed what happens to Unclean spirits and demons when God visits a house. He said, “When God visits unclean spirits and demons are rattled, they are unsettled. Whenever God visits a house, visits a family, visits a community, visits a Nation, He unsettles principalities, He rattles territorial powers, He causes a commotion in the camps of the powers of darkness. The witchcraft, occultic, demonic powers, they are unsettled.

He then said, “Listen to this, there is a power that makes demons cry, they shed tears, they cry. The Bible said: “Unclean spirits cried out!” They cried out, they wept! It was not just a screaming, it was a lamentation, it was a mourning. The demons began to mourn, they are doomed because they know that their end has come.”

Finally, he prayed, “The demon that made you weep is about to start weeping. It is their turn to weep. The demon that made life hard and unbearable for you, for you as a Pastor, for you in America… The demons that made you question whether you are truly serving a living God, those demons are about to shed tears. They are about to cry!”

