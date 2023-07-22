What Happens Spiritually To A Man That Gives His Life To Christ But Goes Back To His Sins – Oyedepo

Have you seen someone who repents of his sins and surrenders to Christ on a particular day, and the next day the person goes back to continue living the sinful life he or she repented of?

Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of Living Faith Church, has revealed what happens, in the spirit, to people who act like this. He shared this during his sermon at the Covenant Hour of Prayer meeting.

According to him, the person makes his life worse than it was before he repented. He explained that when the evil spirit left during the time he gave his life to Christ, the individual did not fill up the empty space with spiritual activites, but continued the wrong way he or she was living before. When the evil spirit returned, it found the place empty and called more wicked devils to possess the individual.

He explained to his congregation that this is why following up new converts is very important. He urged them to make sure the new converts are always in fellowship, studying the Bible and praying, so they fill up themselves and the evil one will have no place in them when it comes back.

“This calls for spiritual nurturing,” he said. “Encourage them. It’s time to go to fellowship. It’s time for church.”

He also urged them to always intercede for the new converts, asking God to give them grace to stand strong and not return to their old ways.

What are your thoughts on this? Share them in the comments. Be blessed.

Click here and skip to 59 minutes of the video to hear the Bishop’s exact words.

