What Happened To An Evangelist Who Had Arrhythmia For 24years After He Prayed For Someone-Enenche.

The Founder and Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre Pastor Dr. Paul Enenche in a live-streamed video shared their message with the public.

While speaking on The prayer altar is the altar of revival – both personal and generational revival, the cleric reportedly stated that “This morning, God is speaking to you, you have prayed for yourself enough, just take the time once in a while and let somebody become your prayer focus and target. Speaking further he said “A healing Evangelist was praying for people, himself had arrhythmia, heart condition for about 22 years but he ignored himself and kept praying for people. So One day, he testified that he was praying for a man that had a heart condition, as he held the man to pray for him, both of them fell under the anointing. As they got up, the man was healed, he was healed.

Speaking Further he said “Jan Crouch, the wife of Paul Crouch, the Founder of TBN, she had a mental condition. One day, she said she saw a young lady that had the same kind of condition as her. She just saw the lady and felt compassion for that girl and went and started crying on the head of that girl for God to heal her. As God healed the girl, God healed herself. Intercession, It is the key to captivity turnaround.

Watch The YouTube Video Here.

Fast forward Video from 2 hours 20 minutes 12 seconds.

