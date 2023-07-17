What Happened To A Woman After She Left The Church When She Spoke Against Oyedepo-Becky Enenche.

The Founder and Senior Pastor’s wife of Dunamis International Gospel Centre Pastor Dr. Becky Paul Enenche in a live-streamed video shared their message with the public.

While speaking the cleric reportedly stated that “you should understand that if the devil wants to destroy your future, He goes after you by bringing you around wrong influence, and wrong people that make you talk against authority. Speaking further she said ” There is a story here about a lady that decided to go against the authority of God’s servant Bishop David Oyedepo. Many years ago, she was in the church while listening to the message. And all of a sudden, she jumped up from her seat and began to complain.

Speaking further Becky Paul Enenche said “She began to complain saying that “These people are talking anyhow. I am so sure that it is one of those brutal messages that Papa always preach. Messages like ” I will never be poor, I will never be sick. So this lady in question got offended by these messages. And she left the church unceremoniously. Guess what happened next? Before she could cross the road, an affliction hit her tummy and she went up and down for many years with the same affliction moving from one hospital to the other.

Speaking further Becky Enenche said “It was when she finally met a pastor who told her prophetically that this affliction is from God. It is because you spoke against a man of God. So, the only solution to this was to go back to the man of God and confess before him. Speaking further she said ” This was how she finds her way back to Bishop David Oyedepo. She confessed her sin. And the man of God prayed for her. And She became delivered.

Watch The YouTube Video Here.

Fast forward Youtube Video from 41 minutes 01 seconds.

Dyoungmon (

)