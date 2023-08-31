NEWS

What Happened To A Man Who Disobeyed God’s Instruction Not To Return To Nigeria – Apostle Suleman

Apostle Johnson Suleman, the founding and presiding pastor of Omega Fire Ministries, recently shared a message in a sermon. In the message, he told the story of a man who disobeyed an instruction from God, delivered through Apostle Suleman, not to travel from Germany to Nigeria. The man lost his life as a result.

According to Apostle Suleman, the young man had called him to inform him that his mother was sick in a hospital in Kogi State, Nigeria. The young man asked what God had to say about the situation. Apostle Suleman told him that God said he should not go home, no matter the reason.

However, the young man disobeyed God’s instructions and traveled to see his mother in the hospital. He fell sick while there and eventually died. Apostle Suleman shared this story to emphasize that believers should not let their emotions influence their obedience to God’s word.

He shared this story during Day 2 of the Prayer Conference he hosted at the United Kingdom

