What happened in Oyo during flag off of Makinde’s Campaign means G-5 is not in control- Tahir Shehu

According to a news that was published by the Punch paper online this morning, it was reported that the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Adamawa State, Alhaji Tahir Shehu, during an interview with Punch correspondent, has revealed that the aggrieved G-5 governors in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, do not have any say in their states as regarding the forthcoming presidential election.

When he was asked if the G-5 governors will affect or disrupt Atiku’s election, during the interview, Shehu said that so far the aggrieved governors are PDP governors, he won’t say that they are relevant in the election but, they have limitations.

He said, “As a journalist, you have seen that limit too. What happened in Oyo during flag off of Makinde’s Campaign means G-5 is not in control. If you witness that campaign in Oyo State, when Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State went to flag off the campaign rally of Governor Seyi Makinde, if you were there as a witness, you can vindicate me that it is trending on the social media, that when they (politicians) chanted, people were shouting, saying, ‘say Atiku, say Atiku.'”

Further talking, he said he believes that people can bear him witness that, the G-5 governors are not in absolute control of their states.

He said, “Yes, they are important and relevant, but they cannot determine the direction of the entire state in terms of who to vote for.”

