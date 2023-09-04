What Happened After We Refuse To Throw Some Area Boys In Lagos Into Ocean After Terrorizing-Adeboye

The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor E.A. Adeboye in a recent post on YouTube shared a message with the public.

While speaking on “UNCOMMON MIRACLES” at RCCG SEPTEMBER 2023 THANKSGIVING SERVICE || 3rd September, 2023 || Part A, the cleric reportedly stated that “There are people who hate you even for being poor not to talk of those who hate you for being rich. Some people hate you for being a beggar because they consider you a nuisance. So when you sleep they wish this fellow will just go.

Speaking further he shared a story that says “I remember years ago when area boys were really terrorizing people in Lagos, somebody suggested, throw them into the Ocean. Thank God that we said no, we won’t do that rather we will take them, put them in a camp and see what the Almighty God can do. Today they have a big camp in Epe, we have more than 4,000 of them there and among them there are people who have been transformed so that they are now missionaries abroad.

Speaking further Adeboye said “When you wake up in the morning, it is the mercy of God that woke you up. It is not everybody who slept yesterday that is awake today. If you slept yesterday and you’re awake today, that’s a miracle. May I hear you shout halleluyah! Of you believe God is faithful over life and family.

