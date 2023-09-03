What Happened After They Brought A Very Violent Mad Man To Our Camp – Pastor Adeboye

Pastor E.A. Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God spoke to his members on “Multiple Wonders” at RCCG September 2023 Holy Ghost Service.

As he spoke on Wonders spiritual, he said, “We will take the case of Paul. 1 Timothy 1:15; Paul, the chief of sinners became the chief of apostles. 2 Corinthians 7:2 – he said, I wronged no man – that’s a wonder. How can you say, ‘I wronged no man?’ Because the blood of Jesus Christ has wiped away all his sins because when a man is in Christ he is a new creature. Old things are passed away, all things are become new. Salvation is a mighty wonder. But he didn’t end there. He didn’t end there. His influence was recognised in hell, even forces of darkness recognised him as special.”

He then revealed what happened after they brought a very violent mad man to their camp. He said, “Years ago, they brought a very very violent mad man to the Camp. In those days they were bringing them regularly because they know if they bring them, within a couple of days they will be normal again. This one was very violent. So they called me and as I came into the room the demon in the man said, “ah, why do they have to bring you? They should have allowed me to deal with these ones (other pastors).” I said I don’t want to hear, just get out! “Ehh, since they brought you in I will go.” (It replied).

Finally, he prayed, “From tonight onwards, when demons see you coming they will run.”

