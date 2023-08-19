What Happened After A Woman Gave An Offering And She Was Told It’s Not Enough -Enenche

Dr. Pastor Paul Enenche, the founder and senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Center spoke on “Light From Heaven 2 – The Preparation Of God’s Servant” at Glory Conference 2023, Leeds, England United Kingdom, Day 2.

As he spoke on hearing God’s voice, he said, “When God told him in Genesis 22:1 to take his son and offer him as a burnt offering. Church Gist. Genesis 22:1-4. God told him to take his son to one of the mountains He will them him. On the third day as he lifted up his eyes, God showed him that the mountain you are seeing there is the one. So he heard and he continued hearing.”

“If Abraham had not continued hearing, he would have gone to the wrong mountain. God said one of the mountains which I will tell you. I am the one telling you to offer the sacrifice but it is not on every mountain. There are some of us who have given gifts on wrong grounds. There are so many of us who sacrificed on wrong altars because we never heard God. Not all that glitters is gold.”

He then told a story of what happened after a woman gave an offering and she was told it’s not enough. He said, “A woman came to me many years ago and told me how she went somewhere to give an offering. The person accepting the offering said God said she should give an offering, she said okay and was giving a certain amount and the person said God said it is not enough, you should increase the offering. She said this is what I have. Long story made short, she gave and then things dried. God said to Abraham there are many mountains but it is not all the mountains. I will show you the particular mountain.

Fast forward the VIDEO to 2 hours 46 minutes, 30 seconds

PrayerMedia (

)