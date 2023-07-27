What Happened After A Woman From Enugu State Took 8-figure Loan When She Couldn’t Pay Back-Enenche.

The Founder and Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre Pastor Dr. Paul Enenche in a live-streamed video shared their message with the public.

While speaking the cleric reportedly stated that “Many people who don’t know what it means to be at full blast crusade or a Healing and Deliverance Service because of work and other commitments, they got to experience that atmosphere. Speaking further he said ” A woman came from Enugu for that service for the first time, life under pressure, hypertension. She works in a financial institution, took a loan, 8-figure loan and she couldn’t pay. She said everytime she remembered the loan, even from her sleep, she will wake up. Life under intense pressure, headache, all manner.

Speaking further Enenche said “On a Sunday service, that Healing and Deliverance crusade was her first day in this Church. She came to town and somebody said, “follow me to Church”. At the end of the service, I said people should write just one thing they wanted God to do for them, she wrote one thing. She said that Sunday was the first time she was writing the full amount, “Lord, please help me for this amount to be cleared”. She said, because, previously, if she remembers the amount, her heart starts galloping. But That Sunday, not Monday, not Tuesday, that same Sunday, somebody called her and said, “you know what? That loan you’re talking about, I have cleared it”.

Speaking further Enenche said “That same day, one person wiped out an 8-figure loan. She was in tears here this morning. This is to tell you that We serve a prayer-answering God. So, I have told our Pastor here to make the expectation form ready specially for the program. Speaking further he said “By way of introduction, it is made clear in Scripture that God both hears and answers prayers. It’s clear from the following Scripture among others: Psalm 65:2. So, we serve God who hears prayers and He doesn’t just hear prayers, He answers them. That is, God is not just waiting to answer your prayers, there are dimensions where He answers before you ask. God is not a talkative, He doesn’t say what He doesn’t mean. He says what He means, He means what He says.

Speaking further he said “God is not only hearing us, He’s giving us the petitions that we desired of him. Having seen these, Beloved, I want you to go back to those specific action steps to follow in the course of prayer that we dealt with 2 Sundays ago and then “Secrets of Effective Prayer”, apply them and I believe that you will see results. if God has given us such clear promises, He’s not a talkative God or a God who plays with words, why is it that prayers are not answered for most people? Some of them, we have dealt with them directly or indirectly and there are many more but we handled them at one point or the other.

