What Happened After A Strange Woman Collected The Wedding Gown &Ring Of A Woman In Her Dream- Dr. Daniel Olukoya

The General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries International, Dr. Daniel Olukoya, in a recent video on Youtube shared a message to the public.

While speaking in a Wednesday Manna Water Service, the cleric reportedly shared a story that says “There is a woman like that, an executive. She had a dream. In the dream, a woman walked into her flat and said “Madam, give me your wedding gown”. So she went to the box where it was, took it out, and gave it to the woman. The woman asked for her wedding rings too. So she packed her wedding and engagement rings and gave them to the woman in that dream. Then the strange visitor said goodbye and left. This executive woman goes to church but does not understand spiritual warfare. So she told her husband the dream during breakfast, but he said that she should not worry and that it was probably just her mind.

Speaking further Olukoya said “Before the end of the week, a woman came to the house and said to her, “I have come to see your husband,” and he came out. Then she said, “Pack your load and follow me.” The woman was looking at her husband, but to her shock, her husband started packing. She asked him, “Darling, you are packing?” He said “But she said I should follow her”. She replied, “And you want to follow her like that while I am here?” Her husband told her to shut her mouth. After he was done packing, the woman turned to her and said, “I am going to borrow your husband for two months. He will be back.”

Speaking further Olukoya said “That Is how her husband left with a strange woman. This was what drove her to MFM. That problem ‘de-madamed’ her, removed her sophistication and the cat-walking, and she started praying. It was prayer that brought the man back. In fact, she was in the service when he got home and was waiting for her. The force of prayers dragged her husband out of the clutches of the strange woman, and he came home to look for his wife.

Watch The Facebook Video Here.

Fast forward Facebook Video from 1 hour 47 minutes 12.

Dyoungmon (

)