What Happened After A Newly Wedded Couple Unwrapped A Wedding Present & Found A Cake & Note—Dr Olukoya

Dr Dk Olukoya, the founder and presiding General Overseer of Yaba based Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, in a video shared on his official YouTube channel, has revealed what happened after a newly wedded couple unwraps a wedding present and found a cake and note.

As revealed by the cleric, from 0:01 to 02:40 of the video, a newly wedded couple after they have returned from their honeymoon started to unwrap all the various presents that were presented to them during the wedding ceremony. As revealed by the cleric, they began to unwrap the gifts until they saw a very big one. They unwrapped it and saw in it a cake and a handwritten note. As shared by the cleric, in the note, there was a writing that reads, eat this cake and block your womb.

As revealed by the cleric, the couple quickly took the cake alongside the note and destroyed them. According to the cleric, over the years, the woman could not conceive. After many years, they joined the cleric’s ministry. At a programme, there was a word of prophecy that, there was a woman who was fed unconsciously and as a result of the feeding, it had blocked her womb from conception.

As shared by the cleric, after the programme, the woman felt like she wanted to use the toilet. She went into the toilet and to her utmost surprise, she passed out a cake. Which looked exactly like the one they were presented wrapped with the note. However, they felt very afraid as they destroyed the cake and the note but, yet, it found its way into her stomach, despite that she did not eat the cake, but saw it. According to the cleric, in the same month, the woman got pregnant. That is the way of God who does wonders.



