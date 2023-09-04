What Happened After A Lady Ran Mad During A Class In The University—Dr Olukoya

Dr. Dk Olukoya, the founder and presiding General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, in a video shared on his official Facebook page has shared a story he narrated of what happened after a lady who was a student in the University ran mad during a class.

As shared by the cleric, in his words, from 01:09:40 to 01:12:04 of the video thus; “Usua was a very brilliant girl who was doing very well in the University. All of a sudden, one day, in a mathematics class, she ran mad. Her mother, who had just started attending this ministry ran to the campus. For some reason, she said no, I don’t want to take her to the hospital. She said they should pray for her. She came to the church with the girl crying. The girl was behaving strangely and had to be held down”.

As shared by the cleric, “prayers were said, and it was then revealed to her; Do you have an uncle living in Lagos here? She said yes. Now, go to him, and tell him to dig the ground he has just covered, and bring out what he has buried there. After this, Usua would be okay. The woman started crying, I said we should pray for her, You are saying I should go to one uncle. Eventually, she obeyed and went to the man. She met the man, who was already moving towards eighty years of age—the woman said, Uncle, Usua is not well, She ran mad in the school—I went to church to pray and one man of God said there is something you have just buried and if you bring it out, Usua would be okay. The Uncle to his surprise asked for the identity of the man of God and the woman told him”.

As shared by the cleric, ” the uncle pulled off the carpet and started to dig. In no time, he brought out Usua’s hair, already buried under the carpet. No one knew how he got her hair. Usua’s hair was recovered from the Uncle and she was healed of her condition. Here was a man, a very wicked man, who was not even ready to die, at the age of eighty. He wanted to take Usua’s life, who was around twenty-one years old, and add to his own, again”. As revealed by the cleric, “the devil does not have the power to create but, he is the most successful robber in the universe. He can steal, transfer and exchange virtues”.

