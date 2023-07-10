What Happened After A Judge In A Court In England Called A Masters Degree Holder A Mad Man- Dr. Daniel Olukoya.

The General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries International, Dr. Daniel Olukoya, in a recent video on Youtube shared a video message to the public.

While speaking the cleric reportedly stated that “When I arrived in England for my PhD, they had this practice of inviting those who were there before us to welcome us at a welcoming party. So we had this welcoming party, and they welcomed us. One man came to welcome me, and I welcomed him. I said, “Mr. Man, thank you for welcoming me. Surrender your life to Jesus”. He laughed and said, “Do not worry; it has not started to be cold yet. When it starts getting cold, let us see whether you will be preaching about it on the streets.” That was the last time I saw him.

Speaking further he said “The next time I would hear from him, I got a letter from the prison. The letterhead said” His Majesty’s prison”. To be quite honest with you, I was scared. So I looked at the letter. It was from the same man who came to welcome me. He said, “Dear Daniel, I wish I had listened to you that day when you asked me to surrender my life to Jesus. What has happened now would not have happened to me. I am in prison now, and please come and visit me. I have surrendered my life to Jesus in prison. When you are coming, bring a few things for me.”

Speaking further Olukoya said “Of course, I did not want to go because of fear that I might arrive there and be accused of being a part of them. But the Holy Spirit said, “Go.”. So I went. When he saw me, he knelt down and cried. He said, “I wish I had listened to you. I am now born again here, and I am preaching to the prisoners. But the more I preach about Jesus, the more they laugh at me and say, “You know about Jesus, and you end up here?” He was very sad. I left there very sad because I saw plenty of Nigerians in the prison. I used to think it was young people who were arrested for offences, but I saw grey-haired men there.

Speaking further Olukoya said “I prayed with him and said, “The offence you committed, which had to do with bank cards, did you do it?” He said “Yes, I did”. I said, “Get on your knees and ask the Lord to forgive you. Then we take your case to the higher court”. Then we prayed again and continued praying. The day of judgement came. The Christians were at the back, interceding for him in court, while the case was going on at the front. That day, it was as if the judge woke up on the wrong side of the bed. The first Nigerian to come got seven years in prison. The second one got ten years, and what they did was not as bad as what our friend did. Then the case of our friend came up. When he stood there, the judge looked at him, removed his glasses, put them down, and said, “You, I understand you took a first class in Estate Management.” He said “Yes, my lord”. The judge said again “I understand you had a master’s degree in Estate Management”. He replied “Yes, my lord”. The judge then said, “If you had a first-class and master’s degree in Estate Management, and you could commit this kind of offence, then there is just one problem you have. Your problem is that you are a madman. And since I can see that you are already mad, I set you free. You can go”. We knew that he was not mad. What happened to him was help from unusual quarters.

Watch the Facebook Video Here.

Fast forward Facebook Video from 2 hours 20 minutes 12 seconds.

WisdomwiseD (

)