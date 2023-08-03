What Happened After A Girl Said These Prayers Are Too Wicked And Unkind After She Was Arrested – Daniel Olukoya

The General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries International, Dr. Daniel Olukoya, in a recent video on Facebook shared a video message to the public.

While speaking in a manner water communion service, the cleric reportedly stated that “I had to refer this chapter 13 of Acts to a woman many years ago to read when she got prayer and everything upside down. She worked at a bank. One day, the police just came into the bank and arrested everybody in her department, saying they had committed fraud. When they tried to explain how the fraud was committed, she did not even understand it. But all the same, she was arrested. Her parents brought her to me, and immediately she told me the story. I said “We need to fight”. So I gave her some prayers to pray, the prayers of ‘back to the senders.

Speaking further he said “She took the prayers home, looked at them, and said, “These prayers are too wicked. They are unkind. Believers are not supposed to be praying like this”. So she did not pray them. The next day, the situation got worse, and they locked her up. She was bailed and then asked her parents to bring her back to me. The parents did. She then explained to me what happened. I said, “But I gave you prayers to pray yesterday, or did you not pray them?” She said, “Sir, I did not pray them. They are too unkind”. I then asked her, “Who wrote 1 Corinthians 13?” She replied “It was Paul”. I said, “What did he say there?” She said “He was talking about Christian love”. I said “Okay, take your bible and go to Acts 13:4”. This was the Bible verse I asked her to read. I told her that In the meantime, she should shout My prayer stones today shall locate the forehead of my Goliath by the power in the blood of Jesus. But she refused.

Speaking further Olukoya said “Paul and Barnabas were ministering to that VIP, and Elymas was trying to distract him from listening to them. After seeing what happened, the man got converted very quickly, seeing the raw power of God. On this note, all born again Christian must realize that they are involved in a contest with the enemy. Satan and his agents will not release the souls of men without a battle. But the harsh truth is this: without confrontation and conflict, there is no victory. All these bad spirits are not playing with anyone. They are going to fight. Even if you do not believe that they are there, they will still fight you.

