What Happened After A Brother Started A Poultry Business Where There Used To Be An Altar -Dr Olukoya

Dr. Daniel Olukoya, the General Overseer of Mountain Of Fire And Miracle Ministries spoke to his members on, “The Wicked Altars Of Your Father’s House” at their Wednesday Manna Water Service.

According to him, When the worship of the idol Baal took over Israel, the first thing that the followers did was to pull down the altar of Jehovah. That is why when Elijah got to the celebrated contest at Mount Carmel, after the prophets of Baal had wasted their time, the Bible says that the first thing Elijah did was to build the altar of the Lord they had thrown down. He understood the power of that altar.”

He then told a story what happened after a brother started a poultry business where there used to be an altar. He said, “I remember that brother who started a poultry business. He did not know that on the land where he put the poultry, there used to be an altar. Nobody had dealt with that altar. They just put sand on it and buried it. And he never knew there was an altar there. The person who sold the land to him did not say there was an altar on it. He started a poultry business, and his chickens were dying like houseflies until prayer started, and we discovered that there was an altar on that land, and every year, they sacrificed to this altar one chicken.” So when this wicked altar and idol discovered that it had poultry on it, it began to take more than one chicken and began to finish the man’s chickens.

The cleric then said, “The terribleness of wicked altars cannot be quantified. They are very terrible, and many families that are in trouble today got to where they got to because somebody handed the family to an altar of darkness, and this altar is laying claim to the family, deciding that nobody must marry, do well, or even be rich.”

