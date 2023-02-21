NEWS

What Governor Ortom Said About Igbos Who Don’t Want Peter Obi To Win Presidential Election

The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has aired his views concerning Igbos who are opposed to the presidential ambition of former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi

While addressing members of the Igbo community in Benue, Governor Ortom who snubbed Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of his party (PDP), and declared support for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, said he doesn’t understand why some Igbos who have been requesting for an opportunity to produce a president of Nigeria for a very long time are now against Obi’s candidacy. The Governor further asked what they truly want

About 2:18 minutes into a video shared on YouTube by Channels TV, Governor Ortom who received an Igbo title of Agunechemba Ndigbo said: “Peter Obi is a specie that is not bounded by ethnicity and that is why when I hear some prominent Igbo personalities castigating Peter Obi for contesting election (sic), is it not you Igbos that have been saying that you have been marginalized since after the war, opportunity has come today and you are still complaining, what do you want? What are you looking for? The whole country: north, south, east, and west are saying Peter Obi and you hear some people saying we don’t want it…”

