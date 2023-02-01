This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

What Good Is Saving Money If You Refused To Save Your Own People?- Bola Tinubu Tackles Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu has taken a quick swipe at his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi.

Speaking at a rally in Awka on Tuesday according to The Cable, the former Lagos state governor accused Peter Obi of saving money for self aggrandizement, when he should’ve used the money to improve the lives of his people during his tenure as Anambra state governor.

Speaking further, Bola Tinubu lambasted the presidential candidate of the Labour Party for deciding to stay in Lagos, rather than staying in Anambra state which he governed as a state governor.

He said Peter Obi refused to use the money of the state to improve the well-being of its people but, decided to save it so he can boast that the saved money.

Bola Tinubu said “One of my opponents (Peter Obi) is a former governor of your state. But, he does not live among you, he lives in Lagos state. He refuses to live among you because, he feels guilty for not giving you the development, growth you deserved from him.

“Mr stingy refused to use the state’s money to help its people, he sacrificed your well-being and welfare, so he can boast that he saved money. What good is saving money if you refuse to save your own people?”

Content created and supplied by: relationship-Guru (via 50minds

News )

