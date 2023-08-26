What God told me when Kenneth Hagin was going to heaven – Bishop Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo, the General Overseer of the Living Faith Church Worldwide spoke to his members on “Beware The God Of Gold Is On The Hunt For Precious Souls” || AYAC 2023 at Breaking New Grounds Day 4, Evening Session.

According to him, “Every engrafted branch manifests the root and the fatness of the olive to which it is engrafted. As you stay grafted to the grace of God in this commission, every manifest grace of God in this commission shall begin to find real expressions in your life! just don’t fake it. You can’t fake it to make it. I am an open reflection of my prophetic roots – unashamed reflection of my prophetic roots because I have not faked it. You don’t need prayer; you just need genuine engraftment and the virtue begins to flow naturally.

A man of God was in the house, he’s gone to Heaven now and he read a few of my books while staying in our home. An American respected man of God and he said, I sensed the Spirit of Hagin on those pages. We’ve never talked about it before. He said, at a point I just saw you move into another realm – by reading the books, no discussion. Membership and connectivity are not the same. Church Gist.

He then revealed what God God told him when Kenneth Hagin was going to heaven. He said, “While Hagin was going to Heaven God told me here, “Someone as close to you as your cloth is coming home.” I said, my biological father? He said, “no, Hagin.” I told my wife, the Eagle is about to soar, let’s rush and meet with him. 2, 3 weeks after he was gone to Heaven.”

Finally, he said, “Connectivity is honoured by God. The sources to which you are connected to are not benefitting anything from you. Did Hagin benefit anything from me? How? The father ought to lay up for the children not the children for the father.”

