What God Showed Me To Do In My Dream When I Wrote A Book That Has Nothing To Do With Him-Bamiloye.

The Founder and the President of The Mount Zion Faith Ministries, Evangelist Mike Bamiloye in his recent post on Facebook shared a message to the public.

While speaking on GIFTED FOR THE KINGDOM REASON, the cleric reportedly stated that “That morning, in tears, I prayed and promised the Lord, I would stop writing those unchristian literary drama and poetic pieces. I told God I would release my gift to Him for His use. But, I soon backslide and went back. Writing those drama, poetic and novel pieces again. It was like I was drugged and addicted to writing those plays, poems and novels. I was like a drunkard addicted to drinking. I would write till my fingers began to hurt, and I would get someone to sit down and be writing for me, while I dictated. So, I backslide into writing again, what I told God I would not write.

Speaking further he said “In order to convince God otherwise or please Him, I adopted Another strategy: I began writing Bible stories in dramatic form but with traditional secular themes, that had no reference to God or any spiritual lessons. One of such stories was the story of David and Uriah, but written in traditional war-drama, without any reference to God, Biblical or spiritual matter.. The Script became very theatrical and highly academic that one of the famous educational publishing company rated it presentable and approved for the 100 level University Yoruba Literature Class.

Speaking further he said ” Two other ones were already being prove-read in other publishing houses. I was glued to this gift. It had become an idol to me. I found it difficult to submit it at the feet of Christ. I could not do what the Lord was demanding from me. I love writing plays and poems that had nothing to do with Christ or the Kingdom of God, though I was a sound believer, a child of God.

Speaking further Bamiloye said “I continues in this till one morning, the Lord showed me in a dream, that unless I obeyed Him and go urgently to withdraw those scripts from the publishing companies that had offered and prepared to publish them, the devil would use the publish books to rubbish my ministry later in life and He would not be able to do what He wanted to do in my life and ministry. He showed me in the dream it was urgent. I had just organized a Drama Ministers Conference and had just taught many people how to write gospel drama for the expansion of the Kingdom of God. I had left those scripts with the publishing companies and they could bring the scripts out any time. I had already began my ministry and gone 4 or 5 years into the ministry by then.

