What God Didn’t Give To Man During Creation -Apostle Joshua Selman Reveals

Apostle Joshua Selman, founder and senior pastor of the Eternity Network International, delivered the sermon “Knowing God Accurately” at yesterday’s Sunday service. While preaching, he mentioned three things that God did not provide for humanity at the time of creation.

On the YouTube channel for his church, Apostle Joshua Selman says, “When the Bible said we are partakers of his divine nature, I hope you know that our partaking of his divine nature is not absolute, it is shared.” The video may be viewed at 3:13:13. We may have his likeness, yet there is still a part of God that human beings haven’t experienced.

Two, there are three distinguishing features of God that set him apart from humankind. He is not only the one who made us, but also all-knowing, all-powerful, and present everywhere at once. There are three divine characteristics that God withheld from humanity at the time of creation.

