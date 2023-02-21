What Former South African President Demanded From INEC After Visiting Nigeria Few Days To Election

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential general election in Nigeria comes up in less than five days and Nigerians have been anticipating the day

No doubt, it will be a day a new person will emerge as the president of the country for another four years

However, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has been putting all things in place to ensure the day turns out a success

On Monday, the former President of South Africa, Thabo Mbeki, led the Commonwealth observer group to visit the INEC office in Nigeria ahead of the presidential election

Going by the report, the group came in to ask about the preparedness of the electoral body going into the Saturday election

The former President of South Africa, however, went further to demand a free and fair election

According to a post made on the official page of INEC, Mbeki said ” We look forward to a free, fair, and conclusive process

Replying to the former president, The INEC chairman, Yakubu promised him that the electoral body is aware of the responsibility on their shoulder and they won’t let Nigeria and the international body down

