What expulsion from PDP means for Nnamani, Fayose’s son, others

The expulsion of Senator Chimaroke Nnamani and the son and allies of former Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will not remove their names from the ballot in the 2023 polls under the provisions of the amended Electoral Act.

The decision of the PDP National Working Committee, NWC, to expel the party members was reached at the end of the body’s 566th meeting in Abuja.

In some electoral districts in 2023, the expelled party members are running on the party’s platform. Oluwajomiloju Fayose is the PDP candidate for the Ekiti Central Federal Constituency, while Nnamani, who now represents the Enugu West senatorial district, is running to return to the Red Chamber of the National Assembly. Others are Olayinka James Olalere (Ekiti Central), Ajijola Lateef Oladimeji (Ekiti Central), Emiola Adenike Jennifer (Ekiti South II), Ajayi Babatunde Samuel (Ekiti North II), and Akerele Oluyinka (Ekiti North I).

The party’s complaint against Nnamani was that he supported his friend, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, for president, while the other six were charged with varying degrees of disloyalty to Senator Iyorchia Ayu, the PDP National Chairman.

Nnamani has publicly stated his support for Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, despite being a PDP member.

The former Enugu governor declared in December 2022 that he was backing Tinubu for the benefit of the South-East. “I have outgrown the need for a ministerial position, so I’m not looking for one. We are acting in the best interests of all of our people, he declared.

The party’s nominee for the Ideato South State Assembly seat in Imo State, Hon. Chris Ogbu, has fought Ayu and has signed petitions criticising the National Chairman.

According to the Electoral Act’s provisions, the removal of the seven would not have any bearing on their ability to vote, according to GWG.ng.

However, as a result, they will not receive the PDP’s backing in the polls because the party will not send them poll workers.

Additionally, the party may decide to organise in order to assist candidates from other parties in the elections against the candidates who were kicked out.

In the meanwhile, if Nnamani and the others are powerful enough in their constituencies and capable of providing for themselves the support that the PDP would have otherwise provided, the expulsion may not have much of an impact on them.

However, if Nnamani and the other expelled candidates win and the election is challenged, the PDP would argue against them in court, which would mean that the election they worked so hard to win could be quickly annulled because candidates must be supported by a political party in order to run for office and win. According to Vanguard report.

