What Every Christian Should Say In The Morning Before Going Out -Pastor W. F. Kumuyi Reveals

Today, the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor W. F. Kumuyi spoke on the message he captured ‘Divine Purpose for the Outpouring of the Spirit (Acts 2:1-4, 16-18; Joel 2:28-29)’ during Workers’ Training. In the course of his teaching, he disclosed a statement every Christian should recite in the morning before going out.

He started by highlighting the following 3 key purposes for the outpouring of the Spirit;

1. Empowerment by the Spirit (Acts 1:4-8; Luke 24:49; Micah 3:8; Luke 1:15-17). He comes upon us, He comes within us to energize us and to uphold us in doing the work of our Father.

2. The Enrichment in the Spirit. How prosperous will the work of the Lord be in our hands?

3. The Entrance into the Spirit-Baptism.

On what every Christian should recite, he said, “Whether you believe it or not, the world today is filled with powers. But there is only one supreme power, God’s power. Therefore before going out in the morning, recite together with your family, ‘Holy Spirit, go before me and clear every rough path of the day. Replace every bad news with good news and bring us home fulfilled”.

