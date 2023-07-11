What Every Christain Should Say In The Morning Before Going Out – Pst Kumuyi Reveals

Pastor W. F. Kumuyi encourages every Christian to recite a specific prayer each morning before going out. The prayer acknowledges the existence of various powers in the world while affirming God’s supreme power. By seeking the Holy Spirit’s guidance, believers express their dependence on God’s provision, requesting the removal of obstacles and the transformation of negative circumstances. The ultimate desire is to experience fulfillment and contentment as they trust in the Holy Spirit’s leading throughout the day.

During a recent Workers’ Training session, Pastor W. F. Kumuyi, the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, shared a profound message titled ‘Divine Purpose for the Outpouring of the Spirit.’ In the midst of his teaching, he emphasized the importance of reciting a specific statement every morning before venturing out into the world. Pastor Kumuyi stressed that believers need to recognize the existence of various powers in today’s world while acknowledging that the ultimate and supreme power is that of God.

He started by highlighting the following 3 key purposes for the outpouring of the Spirit;

1. Empowerment by the Spirit (Acts 1:4-8; Luke 24:49; Micah 3:8; Luke 1:15-17). He comes upon us, He comes within us to energize us and to uphold us in doing the work of our Father.

2. The Enrichment in the Spirit. How prosperous will the work of the Lord be in our hands?

3. The Entrance into the Spirit-Baptism.

On what every Christian should recite, he said, “Whether you believe it or not, the world today is filled with powers. But there is only one supreme power, God’s power. Therefore before going out in the morning, recite together with your family, ‘Holy Spirit, go before me and clear every rough path of the day. Replace every bad news with good news and bring us home fulfilled”.

Pastor Kumuyi emphasized the reality of powers and challenges that exist in the world today. By acknowledging this fact, he encourages Christians to be aware of the spiritual battles they may face. However, the central focus should be on relying on the supreme power of God rather than being overwhelmed by the multitude of powers at work.

The prayer urges the Holy Spirit to pave the way and remove any obstacles or difficulties that may arise during the course of the day. By doing so, believers are expressing their dependence on divine guidance and intervention. Additionally, the prayer seeks to replace any negative news or circumstances encountered with positive and uplifting outcomes, affirming the believers’ faith in God’s ability to transform situations.

Ultimately, the prayer concludes with a desire to return home fulfilled. This indicates the believers’ longing to experience the fullness of God’s purposes and blessings in their lives, trusting that the Holy Spirit’s leading will bring them to a place of fulfillment and contentment at the end of the day.

