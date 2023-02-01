This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

What Emir of Dutse told Tinubu last week, at his residence, before his death

According to a news that was published by the Daily Trust Newspaper online this morning, it was reported that HRH Alhaji Nuhu Mohammed Sanusi, Emir of Dutse in Jigawa State, who hosted the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at his residence on January 22, 2023, before his death told Tinubu some things when the latter visited his palace.

During the visitation, the late king said that, he had no doubt that Bola Tinubu, had the capacity to rule the country as demonstrated in his past record of service as the Lagos State governor and other political activities and that he was a keen follower of APC’s candidate.

He said, “You are one person I believe have the capacity and competence to rule the country. Nigeria had been polarised before. You were able to bring the North and South together under this administration. You also went to America to study just like me. And like you, I also did several menial jobs to survive.”

Further talking, the late Monarch said he was also an Accountant like Tinubu, but the only thing he lacks, unlike Tinubu, is the will to play politics.

He however reminded Tinubu that Jigawa State, had no water, as he urged him to work with the state to end the water problem, among other things, if he is elected as the president.

