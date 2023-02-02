What El-Rufai Meant When He Said That Elements In Also Rock Are Working Against Tinubu – Bola Bakare

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A member of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Bola Bakare, has disclosed that Governor El-Rufai never said that members of the All Progressives Congress in the Aso Rock Villa are working against the presidential candidate of APC, Bola Tinubu.

According to Bola Bakare, El-Rufai said that some elements in the presidential villa are working against the emergence of Bola Tinubu as the presidential of Nigeria, however, those persons he was referring to are those persons who are not members of the APC.

Bola Bakare explained that in the Aso Rock, there are persons who those not belong to the APC because they are apolitical. He also noted that there are some persons who are in the villa due to their relationship with the president and as such, they are not members of the party as well.

Bola Bakare disclosed that it is wrong to assume that El-Rufai was talking about mbers of the APC when he said that elements in the villa are working against Bola Tinubu. He further stressed that there are people in the Aso Rock who those not belong to any political party but they wield a lot of power.

In the opinion of Bola Bakare, El-Rufai was referring to some of those persons who wield political power in the Aso Rock, but are not members of the ruling party, APC.

