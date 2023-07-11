What does HIV window period mean for an infected person?

Although there have been several breakthroughs in HIV treatment, the stigma associated with having the virus causes many people to avoid seeking help. You may have encountered some medical phrases that were unclear to you in your reading on HIV or in your interactions with doctors and lab technicians.

According to healthline The HIV window is one of these expressions that seems to have multiple meanings. In light of a recent article posted on WebMD, we’ll be exploring the meaning of the term “HIV Window Period” here. Don’t stop reading and learning new things!

When it comes to HIV, what is the window period?

Window When discussing HIV, the term “period” refers to the length of days and weeks that must pass after infection before the virus can be detected in a person’s blood. It takes time (about 90 days) after infection for the virus to fully spread through the body and become detectable by blood tests.

The window period is the number of months it takes for the virus to replicate enough for tests to detect it, or for the body to develop some resistance to it. Unfortunately, people with HIV will continue to decline throughout the window period, meaning that their immune systems will continue to be damaged, until they either learn they have HIV or get tested for it.

If you’ve ever been confused about the meaning of the word “window period,” maybe this article has cleared things up for you.

