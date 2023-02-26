“What Did You Want 2 Unarmed Officers To Do In This Scenario?” — Police PRO Reacts To Violence At PU

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The public relation officer of the Lagos police force recently reacted to a post whereby two police officers were looking as thugs caused violence in a polling unit during the presidential election. Twitter user Yusuf came to complain that the officers on the ground simply said they would write a report about the incident later, but failed to prevent it from happening.

The police PRO then asked Yusuf what he expected the police officers to do in that scenario, since they were unarmed. It is worth noting that police structures in Nigeria generally do not allow officers to carry weapons while they are on duty during elections, as this could be seen as a way to scare away voters.

The PRO’s response was quite clear-cut. “Everyone agreed from the onset that armed officers will not be at polling units so as not to scare voters away. While awaiting armed backup, they observed diligently. What else do you want, Yusuf?” he said.

The truth of the matter is that unarmed police officers generally cannot be expected to do much when it comes to preventing violence in any setting, as they have no means of protecting themselves. Sadly, this is a common problem in Nigeria, but it is a testament to the dedication of the police force that they remain on the ground to observe and report incidents that take place, even in the face of danger.

This incident serves as a reminder that citizens need to exercise their right to vote responsibly and peacefully. It is not enough to simply cast a ballot and expect the police to take care of the rest, as they are not always equipped to do so. To ensure that elections remain peaceful, Nigerian citizens must continue to work together to uphold the law and ensure that the voting process is respected.

Video link: https://twitter.com/fs_yusuf_/status/1629730585160609793?s=46&t=ZTE8mWL49_VGjseAB9-DEg

Source: Twitter

