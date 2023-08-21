What christians should do whenever they get to their place of work- Bishop David Oyedepo reveals

During the Covenant Family Day Service at Faith Tabernacle Ota, Bishop David Oyedepo, the Founder and Senior Pastor of the Living Faith Church, shared a message he received from the Lord regarding Christians’ actions on Monday, August 21, 2023, when they go to their places of work.

In the video, Bishop David Oyedepo recounted a testimony from a congregant’s experience. This individual shared that in their family, deaths occurred every two years. They decided to use anointing oil to anoint various places in their homeland as guided by the Holy Spirit. The result was remarkable: for the next ten years, they didn’t experience any more deaths in their family.

Building upon this, Bishop Oyedepo shared a directive he said was revealed to him by the Holy Spirit. He urged all Christians to anoint their workplaces the following morning, August 21, 2023. He emphasized that this act would be a spiritual action to counteract any malicious intentions. He stated that anointing the workplace would symbolically “cut off the hands of the wicked.”

Also, he advised that individuals who are unwell should also apply anointing oil before going to sleep. In essence, Bishop David Oyedepo’s message encouraged believers to engage in anointing their workplaces as a means to spiritually protect themselves from harm and to deter negative forces. This message was shared during the Covenant Family Day Service at the Faith Tabernacle Ota.

Video 3:33

In his words: “As revealed also by the Holy Spirit, every Christian should anoint his or her work place tomorrow morning (August 21, 2023). To cut off the hands of the wicked, you should carry out this simple task. If you are sick, take the anointing Oil before you sleep”.

