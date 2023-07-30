What Causes Death In Broilers

Broiler chickens, known for their rapid growth and high meat production, are of paramount importance to the poultry industry. However, sudden death among broiler chickens remains a significant concern for farmers worldwide. These unexpected and inexplicable fatalities not only pose a severe economic impact but also raise ethical concerns. Understanding the causes of sudden death in broiler chickens is crucial in order to mitigate the risks and safeguard the welfare of these birds. In this article, we delve into various factors that contribute to sudden death in broiler chickens, shedding light on these mysterious events.

1. Infectious Diseases:

Broiler chickens are prone to a myriad of infectious diseases, which can lead to sudden death. Viral diseases like an influenza, Newcastle disease, infectious bronchitis, and Marek’s disease, along with bacterial infections such as colibacillosis, are major culprits. These diseases can cause respiratory distress, organ failure, sepsis, and immune system collapse, resulting in sudden death. Proper vaccination protocols, biosecurity measures, and prompt diagnosis and treatment are crucial to prevent such outbreaks.

2. Heat Stress:

Broiler chickens are highly susceptible to heat stress due to their genetically enhanced growth rate, reduced heat tolerance, and crowded housing conditions. When exposed to high ambient temperatures, especially during summertime, broilers struggle to regulate their body temperature, leading to heat stress. This condition can cause rapid dehydration, organ failure, cardiac arrest, and ultimately, sudden death. Proper ventilation systems, effective cooling methods, shade provision, and access to cool water are vital strategies to prevent heat stress-related mortalities.

3. Metabolic Disorders:

The rapid growth rate of broiler chickens makes them prone to various metabolic disorders, such as ascites, sudden death syndrome (SDS), and flipover syndrome. Ascites occurs due to cardiovascular and respiratory system anomalies, resulting in fluid accumulation in the abdomen and subsequent asphyxiation. SDS, also known as spiking mortality syndrome, manifests as sudden deaths without any identifiable causes. Flipover syndrome, often observed in heavy broilers, involves the inability to right themselves after falling onto their back, leading to asphyxiation. Optimizing nutritional strategies, ensuring proper body weight management, and avoiding excessive growth enhancement measures are vital in preventing metabolic disorders.

4. Toxicity:

Exposure to toxins can have lethal effects on broiler chickens, causing sudden death. Mycotoxins, produced by molds in grains and feed, can severely affect liver function, immune response, and overall health. Pesticide residue contamination in feed or the environment can also promote toxicity, damaging vital organs and introducing lethal substances to the chickens’ system. Stringent quality control measures for feed ingredients, proper storage facilities, and regular monitoring for toxins are necessary to prevent poisoning in broiler chickens.

5. Gastrointestinal Disorders:

Broiler chickens are prone to various gastrointestinal disorders, such as coccidiosis and necrotic enteritis, which can lead to sudden death. Coccidiosis, caused by protozoan parasites, affects the intestinal lining, impairs nutrient absorption, and disrupts electrolyte balance. Necrotic enteritis, caused by Clostridium perfringens bacteria, damages the intestinal tract, causing inflammation, toxins release, and subsequent organ failure. Maintaining good hygiene practices, appropriate medication, vaccination, and proper gut health management are essential to prevent gastrointestinal disorders.

Sudden death in broiler chickens is a multifaceted issue with various contributing factors. Infectious diseases, heat stress, metabolic disorders, toxicity, and gastrointestinal disorders all play a significant role in these unfortunate events. By implementing robust biosecurity measures, vaccination programs, optimal nutrition practices, and strict quality control protocols, farmers can minimize the occurrence of sudden deaths in broiler chickens. Additionally, continuous research and veterinary support are vital to further understand the intricacies of sudden death in broilers and develop strategies to combat this issue effectively. Ultimately, prioritizing the health and well-being of broiler chickens will not only safeguard the industry’s economic bility but also uphold animal welfare standards.

