What Bothers Me Is I Don’t Know Why BAT Is Very Much Afraid Of Coups In Other Countries – Ishola Williams

According to an article published by the Punch paper online this morning, Major General Ishola Williams (retd.), the former Chief of Army tions, Training and Plans, has expressed concern about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu getting involved in the ongoing crisis in Niger Republic. Williams emphasized that the situation in Niger goes beyond a mere coup and advised the President to prioritize the well-being of Nigerians and engage in diplomatic mediation rather than resorting to the use of force.

He said , “What bothers me is, I don’t know why Tinubu is very much afraid of coups in other countries. He should be concerned about his own country, to make sure that coups do not happen in Nigeria. This is because charity begins at home. So, even though he is the chairman of ECOWAS, there is a limit to what he can do.”

During his statement, Williams highlighted that today marks the deadline given by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the ECOWAS community for the Nigerien military junta to relinquish power. He urged the junta to comply with this deadline.

He claimed that this is because, the ECOWAS Community is not yet a political federation, and ECOWAS is a membership of sovereign states in Africa, and these states can decide on what they want to do with their countries without the interference of other countries.

Major General Ishola Williams (retd.) cautioned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu against becoming entangled in the complex crisis in Niger Republic. Williams emphasized the need for diplomatic intervention and urged the Nigerien military junta to adhere to the deadline set by President Tinubu and the ECOWAS community.

SOURCE: PUNCH NEWSPAPER

