This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

What Bashir Ahmed Said About Mammoth Crowd That Welcomed Obi In Kano

It should be noted that Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, and his campaign staff arrived in Kano yesterday in preparation for a presidential campaign event at Sani Abacha Stadium.

Peter Obi asked the Kano people to vote against the APC in the forthcoming presidential election in Nigeria while addressing the Mammoth crowd. He claimed that if elected, only the Labour Party could save Nigeria from the failure of the APC.

Reactions to the massive crowd that received Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, in Kano, however, have been slow to surface on Twitter.

Abacha Stadium, Bashir Ahmed posted on his verified Twitter handle. He said.

The Labour Party’s presidential candidate and his campaign staff made the unambiguous choice to forego Sani Abacha Stadium in favor of Kano Pillars/Sabon Gari Stadium, which has a seating capacity of less than 5,000. They were shielded from an ongoing, expensive shame by this weapon. We eagerly await the Ariel photos from the rally.

After Kano hosted the Labour Party presidential candidate at Sani Abacha Stadium, Bashir Ahmed said.

Content created and supplied by: TravisDav (via 50minds

News )

#Bashir #Ahmed #Mammoth #Crowd #Welcomed #Obi #KanoWhat Bashir Ahmed Said About Mammoth Crowd That Welcomed Obi In Kano Publish on 2023-01-23 09:54:17