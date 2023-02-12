NEWS

What Bashir Ahmad Said About The Crowd That Turned Up For Peter Obi’s Rally In Lagos

The recent sparse attendance at Peter Obi’s rally in Lagos elicited a reaction from Bashir Ahmad, a senior APC official and presidential aide. The rally, which included a road walk, gained significant attention after photos of the event were shared on social media.

In response, Bashir Ahmad tweeted, “If that’s the best turnout the Labour Party could achieve in Lagos, a city with over 6 million votes, then it’s safe to say congratulations are in order for our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The opposition has consistently made fun of the Labour Party’s presidential candidate due to their rallies having fewer attendees compared to the two major parties, APC and PDP. Before the rally began, the opposition took pictures of the sparse venue, which prompted a response from the Labour Party. They explained that the reason for the low attendance was due to their decision not to hire crowds.

