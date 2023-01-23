What Bamidele Faparusi Said When Asked If Tinubu Is Capable Of Ruling Nigeria In 2023

In an interview, The Coordinator of Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council in Ekiti State, Bamidele Faparusi has responded to a question, which he was asked by the Sun Newspaper Correspondant. The question that was asked to Faparusi was “Putting into consideration the myriads of challenges facing the country, Nigerians are yearning for a president that will hit the ground running from the very first day in office, do you think Tinubu is that president?”

While responding to the question, Bamidele Faparusi said “One thing that Nigerians should take into account when considering Tinubu as a candidate is his wealth of experience. He has experience not only in the private sector but also in the public sector, which makes his experience multilateral and all-encompassing.

“When he was the governor of Lagos State, he was the first to challenge the excessive powers of the Federal Government, which led to several restructuring and the increased autonomy that state governments enjoy today”

Content created and supplied by: Ikechukwu (via 50minds

News )

